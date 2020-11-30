Editor:

Americans don't panic. We group together to stave off any enemy who wants to destroy us.

We did not panic when we had to fight for our independence in 1776. We banded together. If we had been told of the pandemic coming from China immediately, just maybe there would not have been hundreds of deaths that took place in our America.

Just what do you call a person who knows that human beings are in danger and does not tell them so they can protect themselves?

I call that person a murderer. Many lives were lost because of their ignorance. And who was responsible? Donald Trump. That's who.

Barbara J. Schneider

North Port

