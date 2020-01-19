Editor:
The U.S. Constitution guarantees a Republican form of government, with clear separation of powers.
The unelected Charlotte County attorney, Janette Knowlton, took on the powers of all three branches of government.
She wrote a law, which she claims to be a rule. There was no citizen's input, nor public discussion by our commissioners, our supposed legislators.
Knowlton's law overrides the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The law trespasses citizens and taxpayers for documenting their own transactions in their own public buildings with a video camera, which according to the Supreme Court, is allowed and "uniquely reliable."
Knowlton has sheriff's deputies enforce this law and she decides against whom to enforce it. This would be the executive function of government, if arbitrary laws were legal.
Knowlton also creates the courts, described as quasi-judicial administrative hearings, that rule on cases involving this law. She rents the room, hires and pays the magistrate and picks and pays the attorney to fight against the accused. Shockingly, Constitutional arguments are not allowed!
Videotaping what public officials do in public buildings has already been specifically protected by our own federal appeals court and our state attorney. Knowlton overrode all of this with a stroke of her pen. For this, she got glowing reviews from your commissioners.
Think about the principles of American government, for which many have fought and died, when voting this year for those that allowed this to happen and had the authority to stop it, the commissioners and the sheriff.
David Kesselring
Port Charlotte
