Editor:
For several years now the "Me Too" movement has encouraged women to come forward with their stories of sexual harassment. Most of the men involved are wealthy individuals who yield power of one form or another over these women.
I know prostitution is legal in Nevada and illegal in all the other states. However, I never could figure out why these men chose to sexually harass people that they held power over. They certainly could "afford" a professional's service.
Robert Kraft at least had the sense to go to a "professional," as did many other men at those "massage parlors."
To my knowledge he has never been accused of sexual harassment.
Arthur Falbo
Port Charlotte
