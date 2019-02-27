Editor:
You may be wondering how the owner of the New England Patriots ended up getting arrested in Jupiter, Florida. It seems there is some truth to the old schoolyard taunt, “Girls go to Mars to get more candy bars … and boys go to Jupiter to get more stupider.”
The news has reported that this Spa charges $59 for a thirty-minute session and a steeply discounted $79 for the full hour. This bargain price scheme would appear to be well within the means of a man who had his personal driver drop him off at the Spa at least twice. The local police stated that an extra tip is negotiated for additional favors. You have to wonder what extracurricular activity might a 77-year-old man be contracting for that he could not get by himself or in some other more appropriate way?
What we do know is that in this one fell swoop, he has dismantled an outstanding reputation for generosity, charity and being a model for responsible privilege. Contributing to a “business” that exploits victims of human trafficking makes this inexcusable and unforgivable.
The degradation of his reputation will be more punitive than the court ordered “John” schooling. Now the NFL needs to strip him of ownership of the Patriots. Kraft needs to feel just how expensive $79 can be.
Gary Atkinson
Port Charlotte
