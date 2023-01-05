Kudos to The Daily Sun and the U. of Florida College of Journalism for publishing the story of "Remembering Rosewood."
This is a story that needed to be told to remind everyone of a senseless and horrific tragedy that occurred 100 years ago.
It is important today, to know what happened back then. George Santayana said it best "those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it". Certainly no one wants to see the horror of Rosewood repeated but, if we don't know how an unconscionable act like this happens, it may happen again.
The article is especially relevant today in light of the recent Florida legislation called "The Individual Freedom Act" (a truly misleading name) but more commonly known as the "Anti Woke" act.
This type of reactionary legislation is an ominous sign that we could be drifting back to a darker time in our history.
I note that the research on this article was developed by the U of F School of Journalism, ironically in light of the new legislation the university probably could not publish this article without violating the new law. Your publishing of this article at this time is a sign of courageous and responsible journalism. No doubt some of your readers will greatly criticize your publishing of this article and cancel their subscriptions, however this article needed to be published.
