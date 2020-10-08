Editor:
“The right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances” as set stated in the First Amendment to the Bill of Rights, does not include acts which any reasonable person would classify as violent, disorderly, harassment of people in public accommodations, destruction, burning, looting and obstructing public roadways. All of the latter are activities planned and carried out by BLM/Antifa supporters of the Biden campaign.
As a civil society, the Democratic Republic of the United States of America’s founders, allowed the freedoms not enjoyed anywhere else in the world. In so doing, they set forth the rights for law abiding citizens to enjoy their lives without concern for unruly mobs or destructive protestors interfering with their lawful activities and their right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Why are many local level government leaders supporting the BLM/Antifa destruction of our America? Everyone of them, should be held accountable and voted out!
Governor DeSantis should be applauded for submitting a bill to the Florida Legislature to put an end to any activities, that fall outside the ones explicitly permitted by our Constitution’s Bill of Rights. As tax paying citizens of the state of Florida, We deserve the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, without the fear of physical harm, destruction of our property or unnecessary obstacles to our freedom of travel on our public streets and thoroughfares, upon which We paid taxes to construct and maintain.
Richard C. Russell
Port Charlotte
