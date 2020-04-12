Editor:
I would like to thank the religious leaders who have and are continuing to do the right thing by closing their church buildings and holding services in a variety of electronic ways to avoid spreading the COVID-19 virus. It is the responsible and rational thing to do to help keep parishioners and members of the community at large from becoming sick or becoming asymptomatic virus spreaders.
It was maddening to learn that the governor's safe at home order does not apply to religious services and that area churches will recklessly hold in-person services as usual regardless of the number of attendees. I hope that the parishioners of these churches will stay at home instead and do the selfless and right thing for the community. I also hope that the religious leaders who are already putting the community's best interests first will continue to do so.
Kathleen Platt
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.