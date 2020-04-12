Editor:

I would like to thank the religious leaders who have and are continuing to do the right thing by closing their church buildings and holding services in a variety of electronic ways to avoid spreading the COVID-19 virus. It is the responsible and rational thing to do to help keep parishioners and members of the community at large from becoming sick or becoming asymptomatic virus spreaders.

It was maddening to learn that the governor's safe at home order does not apply to religious services and that area churches will recklessly hold in-person services as usual regardless of the number of attendees. I hope that the parishioners of these churches will stay at home instead and do the selfless and right thing for the community. I also hope that the religious leaders who are already putting the community's best interests first will continue to do so.

Kathleen Platt

Rotonda West

