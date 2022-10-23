Mega congratulations are in order for the magnificent job The Daily Sun did in publishing the Sunday and Monday, Oct. 2 and 3 editions in the midst of the chaos surrounding the devastation of Hurricane Ian.
I suspect few readers know the immense newsroom and production difficulties of publishing in the midst of major electrical, technical and communication outages and interruptions.
The Sun’s reporters, editors, photographers, and production personnel are to be commended highly for their devotion to getting the job done, despite many probably dealing with their own personal and family devastation from the storm.
And let’s have a shoutout for the beleaguered staff tirelessly answering endlessly ringing telephones to keep readers and the public informed.
Also, while it’s certainly difficult to smile in the midst of such devastation, the Oct. 2 edition, with its welcome, comprehensive hurricane coverage, also gave some readers a brief, while unintended, chance to grin.
There were three major headlines and an advertisement spread across page one. The headlines: “Roads closed, rescues continue” and “Water rescues continue in North Port.” The ad: “Waterfront Living at its Best, Shell Point Retirement Community.”
As the old saying goes, “no good deed goes unpunished!”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.