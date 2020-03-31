Editor:

I applaud the paper for printing the recently published letter to the editor by John Surkan. While, yes, I found the letter to be offensive, not printing it would open the doors to censorship as was noted in the apology.

There needs to remain the platform for people to be able to express their opinions freely, one of the cornerstones of our free press. Just by the author knowing he can write such a letter with little or no fear of retribution speaks volumes about our democracy.

Alice White

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments