We appreciate all who “go the extra mile”: mail and newspaper deliverers, trash men, grocery checkers and baggers, Scout leaders, coaches, fast food workers, bell ringers, food deliverers, mentors, donors, care takers, the person who holds the door open and those that say “good day” with a smile, all employees who do their jobs on time and well, all who volunteer in many different ways to provide services and comfort to us and our families.
You are noticed and and we sincerely thank you for your time and hard work.
Diane, Tom Mudano
Rotonda West
