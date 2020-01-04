Editor:
It's the economy, stupid! Remember President Clinton's spokesperson, James Carville's now famous words? Not so today. The economy is humming along at perhaps its strongest pace ever! Kudos to President Donald Trump. Perhaps his own words "Fake News" will be the mantra for history, as mainstream media lost credibility.
Alan P. Lessman
Punta Gorda
