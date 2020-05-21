Editor:
As a nation facing coronavirus we have to look to people like Mr. Kushner to get us through this dark time in our history. It is obvious that our President has shown his inability to lead us through a crisis and also his inability to pick the best people to run America. Is it possible that this individual was selected on the basis of nepotism?
Is Mr. Kushner the product of his upbringing? His father was convicted on 18 counts of illegal campaign contributions, witness tampering and tax evasion.
See any similarities to his father-in-law ?
At 39 years of age Mr. Kushner was given the responsibility of streamlining the federal government, brokering a peace deal with the Israelis and Palestinians and finally running the coronavirus response. Looking at his job application I cannot find any experiences that would prepare him for these challenges.
See any similarities with his father-in-law?
He had the audacity to tell the American people that the supply of PPE equipment belonged to the federal government. Who is the federal government? He also told us the they have done an amazing job throughout the pandemic.
In 2007 he purchased an office building in New York for $1.8 billion with $50 million down and an interest rate of 6.353% from offshore banks because American banks would not lend him the money. He took over the family business at age 26.
See any similarities with his father-in-law?
Can you say nepotism?
George Baillie
North Port
