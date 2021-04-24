Editor:
After listening to all the problems with the police shooting the Black people and the uproar and riots, I have come to the come to the conclusion that the lack of communication is the tip of the iceberg in America.
If only the police forces would attempt to have more one-to-one communication with the demonstrators who are very upset and trying to get their point across most of the serious confrontations would be diminished. Taking the hardline only makes the situation worse.
There are many ways we can prevent the lack of communication with some strategies for active listening.
Stop. Focus on the other person, their thoughts and feelings, Look. Pay attention to non-verbal messages, without letting yourself be distracted. ...Listen. Listen for the essence of the speaker's thoughts: details, major ideas and their meanings. ...be empathetic. ...ask questions. ...paraphrase.
Health care’s communication problem are gigantic.
Successful patient care is contingent on communication among medical professionals. This need for communication is also one of the biggest problems in the medical industry — because professionals are limited in the information they can share. A study of 23,000 medical malpractice claims found 7,000 of them were the direct result of miscommunication or a lack of communication between professionals. That’s in a full 30% of reviewed cases better communications practices could have prevented.
The above examples just go to prove that lack of communication in all walks of our lives is very costly and dangerous and can be corrected simply in most cases by listening to the other side.
John Surkan
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.