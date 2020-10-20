Editor:
When the virus hit, Trump passed the buck to the states. The governors, hesitant to implement contentious policies statewide passed the buck to counties who then passed the baton to mayors. And there you have federal policy on Covid-19. This result is a mashup of mixed policies across state, county, and city lines all across America and the rampant spread of the virus. Ten months later and nothing has changed.
Recently the CDC proposed the mandatory wearing of masks on all forms of public transport by workers and passengers. Wow, sounds suspiciously like the beginnings of a federal plan. But no, the Federal Corona Virus Task Force under Pence refused to sign off on the proposal. Furthermore, when asked why, the Task Force refused to offer an explanation. This is nuts.
I’m sure the Charlotte County executives were just itching to tackle C-19 in February with a shortage of masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, face masks, ventilators, hospital beds, etc. Nevertheless, that was the Trump plan, echoed by DeSantis.
A goal without a plan is just a wish. “The virus will miraculously go away in April, with the heat.” (Trump, Feb. 26, 2020). This borders on criminal.
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.