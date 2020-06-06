Editor:
As a retired military police chief, I can say the death of George Floyd (and many others before him) had little to do with race or skin color. Many citizens (all colors) have died under the same or similar circumstances not because of race but rather incompetent and misplaced priorities within city and state governments.
Most municipalities operate their police departments on razor thin budgets with officer shortages, poor training and outdated equipment being the norm. But these same governments can find monies for bike paths, civic centers, bridges to nowhere and billion dollar sports stadiums. And let's not forget more billions for welfare, some given to those with no legal right to be here. Yet there's never funding for adequate police staffing or training. Few departments have the luxury of sending their officers to regional law-enforcement training camps or Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers, nor can they afford state-of-the-art virtual reality training tools. And of course there's even less money for officer counseling or programs to screen out bad officers.
Until governments wake up and get their funding priorities in order we will continue to see over-stressed, understaffed and poorly trained officers being asked to do the near impossible. And when they fail we will (again) vent our anger in ugly and unproductive ways. What happened to Mr. Floyd was tragic but nothing will change as long as community leaders show more interest in funding water parks and free needles than the training and wellness of our police officers.
Steven Peterson
Englewood
