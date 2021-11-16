Economic growth is best measured in terms of increases in capital goods, equipment, machinery, new technologies, better utilization of skilled labor that increases productivity in manufacturing.
For a considerable time, wages and prices were flat mostly because just about everything we buy is made overseas. The 1 percent winners have been the Wall Street geniuses who engineered the moving of wealth through the moving of factories overseas.
The hundreds of billions of dollars Americans and Europeans pay each year for imports is cold hard cash leaving our economy for foreign shores.
Lacking a real dynamic manufacturing base our gross domestic product is being measured in terms of how quickly and often people spend money which is not real economic growth but just velocity.
Massive government spending picks up the economic slack caused by a lack of manufacturing and the resultant dollar drain caused by massive trade deficits.
The American economy is a financial house of cards living on borrowed time with borrowed money.
When the pandemic hit China in late 2019, its manufacturing was disrupted and the resulting supply chain issues as well as its virus infected the whole world. For our own economic security, we need more manufacturing at home.
America has allowed itself to become an economic colony of China. The transfer of our economic power to China is the greatest transfer of wealth in the history of mankind. What King George III could not accomplish through war the Chinese have through peace.
