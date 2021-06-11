Editor:
Did you know one of the biggest companies in Florida is a discriminatory company against small business and senior citizens and veterans. I am talking about their air conditioning rebate program. The only way you qualify for their rebates if you use one of their “PIC” companies. This discriminates against small business because if you don’t sell so many air conditioners in a year you can’t be one of their PIC contractors.
They changed this policy about four years ago. At that time all companies was eligible for the rebate, but they stopped that practice because they were sending out too many checks every month. I did my homework and selected a contractor to do my air conditioning for a price. When I asked about the rebate they said they are no longer in the program because they didn’t sell enough units to be in the program. I checked with two companies who are PIC contractors and one company was $1,800 more and the other company was $3,600 more. So much for choosing a PIC contractor.
This is nothing less than discrimination against small businesses and the consumers (seniors and veterans) who seem to shop around for the best quality and price for their money.
This discrimination must stop now, and bring back the rebates to all that qualify.
Again, Florida Power and Light, stop this discriminatory practice.
Larry E. Cluck
North Port
