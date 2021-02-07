Editor:
The process of administering Covid-19 vaccine in Florida is a fiasco. Since the distribution of the vaccine, which started in late December/early January, the process has changed a number of times. There is no consistency between counties. One day you are told to call a number to schedule, and then it changes to having to go online, and then back to phone calls, and in some cases, the option to call or go online is offered.
While the vaccine was not available until the end of December, it was obvious that it was coming and that a distribution system had to be developed – one that considered that all people do not have “smart” phones. This is certainly the case in Florida with the high percentage of elderly who often do not have access or the technical skill for these devices.
It is apparent that little, if any, thought was considered as to the distribution process. As of February 3, neither my husband or myself have been successful in booking an appointment, despite the fact that we have and use smart phones, computers, etc. Today, we again attempted the Publix vaccine program, only to go through the online application and were given a “time slot” only to be told that the time given was not available! We attempted the process four times – each time given a time slot and then a message popped up that the time slot was taken. The incompetency of people responsible for developing a “working distribution system” is a shame.
Kathleen Kellinger
Port Charlotte
