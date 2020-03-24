Editor:

I was in Sam's Club as I observed the mostly empty shelves of toilet paper and cleaning supplies. Then, as I went over to the meat department and saw people trying to get what little there was I said: "This is what socialism looks like and in some countries is a reality." Yes we go through different disasters and we always try to rush to get supplies and groceries I am not minimizing that, but with the “rise” of socialism it brings it to reality. Thank you Jenny.

Virginia Hornung

Port Charlotte

