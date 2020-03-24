Editor:
I was in Sam's Club as I observed the mostly empty shelves of toilet paper and cleaning supplies. Then, as I went over to the meat department and saw people trying to get what little there was I said: "This is what socialism looks like and in some countries is a reality." Yes we go through different disasters and we always try to rush to get supplies and groceries I am not minimizing that, but with the “rise” of socialism it brings it to reality. Thank you Jenny.
Virginia Hornung
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.