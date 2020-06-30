Editor:

Whatever is thought about Bruce Laishley, no one can deny that when Bruce builds something, he does it right. The article in the Tuesday's Local news section looks like the Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Authority agrees.

Bruce is not afraid of competition for his restaurant interests either. Hats off to the Laishley Group for coming up with a strong improvement plan for the land that has laid fallow long enough.

Bob Reichert

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments