Your "apology" in today's newspaper regarding the letter from a man who said old people should just be allowed to die was weak and spineless. You totally misrepresented the tone of the letter in question, seemingly in an attempt to mitigate your error.
You said the writer seems to simply say "...allow older people to fend for themselves." This seems an attempt to make it look like as if you were concerned over censorship. It's not censorship you need to worry about, it's standards. My guess is if someone called for the assassination of a person you would not print the letter and have no qualms about your actions.
This person basically did the same thing. What he said, and I quote,"....just let the old and infirm people die and quit trying to save them. They have lived a good life. Let the vultures have them now!"
You owe your readers an apology for your lame apology.
Gid Pool
North Port
