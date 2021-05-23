Editor:

The letter to the editor in Wednesday’s edition talked about the clearing of 400 acres of the decades-old heritage oaks in the Murdock Village development. It was not just clearing, it was slash and burn.

I watched for months seeing from miles away the smoke billowing into the air from the burn piles of the downed trees. So, the clearing of the trees that were taking CO2 out of the air are not there to do so now. Instead, 400 acres of trees were converted to CO2 and other pollutants and are now in the air.

Neil Heisner

Gulf Cove

