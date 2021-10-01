Regarding DeSantis’ choice of Dr. Joseph Lapado who seems to agree with the governor and many of us, he is a great choice for Florida.
• People’s mental health does matter. Parents being required to find ways to care for their children all of a sudden one day that some other child has COVID are not simple or easy for all parents. School on again, off again is not conducive to a good education.
• People’s freedom does matter. In this country being able to share other viewpoints and discuss those rationally or even emotionally, is cherished. Though many in the media and government have been trying to bring us all into a trusting relationship with pharmaceuticals this year, some of us realize that there are risks with everything and we would like to make our own decisions. When parents are informed their child was exposed to COVID, it is understandable that the parents would like to decide if their child stays home and quarantines or goes back to school the next day when not ill.
• People’s safety matters. Last year, before we had the vaccine or knew much about COVID, slowing the spread made sense. Now we understand that most everyone will be exposed to it if they have not already been. So teachers and school staff had all had the opportunity to be vaccinated and determine their plan for safety. Parents need to be the ones who determine the best plan for their children’s safety.
