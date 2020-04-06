Editor:
On March 17 I passed a hospitality business which was as busy as any time I can recall. I was stunned by the blatant disregard to all the public warnings we have had about the seriousness of the coronavirus.
According to the Center for Disease Control, on March 1 there were only 46 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. By March 17 cases exploded to 6,362. This represents a growth of 138 times. At this rate the U.S. could have 100,000 people stick with this virus next month with no known cure.
Some will argue not many die from this virus. Looking at larger numbers in the entire world, there were 197,139 confirmed cases and 7,916 deaths as of March 17 inicating a 4% mortality rate. If the U.S. has just 100,000 cases next month, 4,000 people could die. Don't think the U.S. mortality rates will be less in our country because we have superior medical care. Medication for coronavirus is not expected to be available for 18 months or more.
If I were one of those people packed into that hospitality establishment, I would be extremely worried. My concern would not only be for myself, but for all of my family, friends and others I have or will have contacted. What I witnessed was truly unbelievable. Wake up America!
John Dibble
Punta Gorda
