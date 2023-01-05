On Dec. 20, 2022 the Punta Gorda Planning Commission gave a thumbs-up to the Fishermen’s Village (FV) developers for a possible rezoning of the land. The meeting was held at the IMPAC building (aka Military Museum) and was well-attended by over 250 people, which is at seating capacity.
Several people were standing at the beginning of the proceedings. Most of those in attendance wished to voice their concerns over the FV development; however, the meeting lasted for approximately 6 hours with the agenda being manipulated midway through, placing the FV portion of the meeting last.
Four hours into the meeting, a 15-minute break was inserted. During the break, many frustrated people left. The FV team was then allowed to present for well over its 30-minute time limit, while a strict 3-minute limit was enforced on the citizens. I hope the Punta Gorda City Council will be more prepared than the Planning Commission was, and realize the meeting taking place at 9 a.m., Jan. 18, will have well over the 250 people in attendance.
The FV-development meeting is worthy of being conducted at a much larger venue than the IMPAC building, such as the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, that can hold over 250 citizens who want their voices heard, and provides adequate parking. Parking at IMPAC is grossly inadequate. Furthermore, the owner of FV owns IMPAC, which is part of their overall development plan. It is not a convenient, nor is it an appropriate meeting place for this topic.
