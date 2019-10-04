Editor:
I've been having further thoughts about the pernicious campaign by the left to destroy Justice Kavanaugh's reputation, and in the process, inflict considerable permanent damage to every member of his family. The reason they are doing this is that they hope to negate his effectiveness on the Supreme Court, especially on any decision involving abortion.
They are doing this by trotting out a succession of women and journalists who are willing to destroy a man because of a political disagreement, and using a hateful press to further their cause. This is pure evil. These people are deranged, and this is the natural progression of a morality which started with the “Daisy” commercial against Goldwater, and now we have this.
It is also obvious now that they will never stop; they will just keep coming no matter how ridiculous their charges are revealed to be. If one thing doesn't work, they will try another. The charge leveled by Christine Blasey Ford at the U.S. Senate confirmation hearing was obviously made up, as no evidence was submitted, her statement of facts was jumbled, and, most importantly, her friends and potential witnesses all denied any such event ever happened. Her attorney also revealed recently that Ford's motives were entirely political.
People of good will have to put a stake through the heart of any leftist who makes a deliberate false charge under oath by insisting that criminal proceedings be instituted.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.