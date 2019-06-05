Editor:
We live in a beautiful community that by any measurement is very safe. There are many reasons for our security, but a major factor is the dedication and professionalism of our city, county and state law enforcement officers.
With great leadership from their commanders, the officers keep us secure. Yes, at times these brave individuals have to get tough with some bad dudes and women. But most of what they do involves crime prevention and personal leadership.
Keeping adults and kids on the straight and narrow is an important task, which they gladly accept. Stopping careless drivers from killing themselves or someone else is very important. Educating the public about making the right decisions is a big part of their day.
Yes, we’ve had some serious issues during the 41 years that I’ve been here. But, they have been addressed openly and corrected promptly. I would say at present, we are very lucky to be raising our kids and grandkids in this community. We are well-served by our dedicated and educated law enforcement professionals.
David Klein
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.