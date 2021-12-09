Justice Sotomayor proved the bankruptcy of Roe v. Wade when she suggested that a dead baby in the womb might react to a stimulus from the outside world. Dead bodies don't perceive stimuli. Dead bodies do not grow. Babies in the womb do both.
If we are going to “follow the science” we have learned since 1974, including human genetics and sonograms, we know that a baby in the womb is alive. The fundamental fact is that one human body has become home to at least two people when a baby is conceived. The mother and the baby or babies alike have a right to live.
If there was wrongdoing that led to a particular conception, it was not the baby that was party to the sin.
Justice Sotomayor implied that religious convictions have nothing to say about law. It is religious conviction that underpins laws against murder and stealing. Religious convictions are a major reason for revulsion against rape and child molestation. If we eliminate religious convictions entirely from law, we will be reduced to tooth and claw like Nazi Germany or North Korea.
Hostility to the Bible is leading intelligent people toward legal nonsense. It is also setting us up for dictatorship. Agreement with the Bible on a legal subject is not establishing a religion; it does set up a structure in which people of different faiths can live in peace as neighbors free from domination.
