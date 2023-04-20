RE: Florida bills HB637 and SB712 outlawing direct selling and servicing by automakers that have never had franchised dealerships.
Such bills are contrary to American Free Competitive Enterprise and the U.S. Constitution’s Interstate Commerce Clause. It’s understandable that automakers with franchised dealership contracts shouldn’t be allowed to compete directly with their franchisees. But automakers that have never had franchised dealerships, shouldn’t be forced to employ middlemen who add to consumer costs and really don’t understand or want to sell or service electric vehicles.
Individual consumers should have the freedom to decide if they want to deal with companies that have certain business models. If consumers don’t like a non-dealership model, economic pressure would force change. But consumers and manufacturers shouldn’t be restricted by unwelcome state regulations.
Legislators shouldn’t support such bills that would prevent us from buying directly or having our cars serviced by automakers that have never had franchised dealerships. The bills were obviously written by a self-interested dealership lobby and not at the request of consumers.
I need Tesla service centers experienced in Tesla electric vehicles to service my Tesla. My Tesla delivery in Florida last year was a marvelous no-hassle experience. When time to trade-in, I want first to go online to Tesla and then to their local store. It’s the 21st century way of buying and servicing cars and a great many other products.
The state should do what’s best for consumers, and not for a vulturous system of car-buying and servicing that’s hated by consumers.
