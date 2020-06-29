Editor:
Almost 50 years ago I was stationed in Southeast Asia while in the Air Force. Several third world countries in that region had lawless areas that the national government didn’t control, These autonomous zones were controlled by warlords or tribal chiefs. Back then I couldn’t imagine that lawless zones would someday exist in our country!
Ric Campbell
Punta Gorda
