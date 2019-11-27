Editor:
A Nov. 20 letter mentioned the fiasco in Washington regarding party loyalties making our country take a backseat. While much said was true, there is hope for change!
Recently a Climate Solutions Caucus of equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats has formed [by Sen. Coons (D-Del) and Sen. Braun (R-Ind)] to produce legislation that “will … reduce greenhouse gas emissions using market-based approaches that are durable, equitable, and supportive of the American economy.” Removing divisiveness by having honest dialogue to develop solutions promoting American world leadership in environmental issues, and protecting American workers and the environment is its goal.
A companion caucus exists in the House, the House Climate Solutions Caucus, led by Rep. Deutch (D-FL) and Rep. Rooney (R-FL). Special thanks to Sen. Marco Rubio who recently announced joining this caucus! This adds a conservative voice and assurance he is listening to his constituents.
Polls and a Yale University program on Climate Change Communications study have shown much less difference exists on climate issues than many of us believe. Sixty-three percent or more of voters are worried about global warming; 87% think we should be funding more research into renewable energy resources; 81% believe carbon dioxide should be regulated as a pollutant; three of four voters think we should be participating in the Paris Climate Agreement. A big thank you to these hard working legislators who are looking out for our better good! We should be urging all our legislators to get on board!
Jerline Searle
Punta Gorda
