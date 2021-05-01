Editor:
In regard to the article about the Florida House okaying a bill to ban abortions based on disabilities; who the hell do they think they are? God?
And what ever happened to the separation of church and state? I've raised a handicapped child so I know what it's about. It's not easy and he's been fairly independent most of his life. We came from New York where there are plenty of services yet I found many marriages broke up from the stress. When we decided to move to Florida, I knew there would be less help but didn't realize how bad it actually was.
I applied for help and was told he was on a waiting list of thousands, that there wasn't much funding. It took 12 years to finally get help. All we've basically asked for is a companion and caregiver and we've had a couple for short periods of time. We've been waiting for months and still nobody.
This government refused to expand Medicaid yet they expect women to care for a handicapped child without help. Unbelievable! This is a very personal decision. Stay out of our personal lives!
Sandra Orgovan
Rotonda West
