Editor:
After President Trump held Florida’s voting system up as a model for the U.S., Governor DeSantis wants to disenfranchise voters by making it harder to vote.
A new annual request for mail-in ballots hurts service people stationed abroad and for seniors who might forget to make the request in a timely manner. Eliminating drop boxes makes returning your ballot harder for all. The supervisors of elections also disagree with the annual request requirement. Call Rep. Michael Grant at 941-613-0914 and Sen. Joe Gruters at 850-487-5023 to stop laws that suppress the votes of our soldiers, seniors and working parents. Added to this, Representative Steube and Sen. Rick Scott are also attacking our access to voting.
Rep. Steube wants to block voter registration at the DMV so people who move have to go to the supervisors of elections in addition to the DMV to change their address on their driver's license. Why? To suppress the vote of working parents, seniors, and soldiers who are most impacted by these unnecessary burdens. Add this to the restrictions put in place to void the Restore the Vote Constitutional Amendment and the disenfranchisement and suppression is obvious.
Don’t let them take away our right to vote! Let our elected officials know that you support free, secure elections and that changes to suppress our ability to vote will not be tolerated. Support candidates who support access to the ballot box for all eligible voters. Democracy demands it!
Linda Richardson
Port Charlotte
