Legislation should be a solution to a real problem. It should be appeal proof, rooted in fact and reflect its constituents. Sadly, Florida legislation is riddled with self-aggrandizement and lacking in substance.
Requiring the National Anthem to be sung at sporting events is Sen. Gruters example of needed legislation. The National Anthem or similar patriotic songs have always been sung at professional sporting events. Even the Puppy Bowl plays the National Anthem. Sen. Gruters stated, “I don’t know of any teams in Florida that don’t play the anthem at the start of each game. It’s just a proactive approach to make sure people play it.” Pointless.
The 2020 election was touted as the safest and most secure by Governor DeSantis. “His state has the strongest election integrity measures in the country.” If so, why is the state limiting the use of drop boxes for absentee ballots, adding more identification requirements for anyone requesting an absentee ballot and limiting who can collect and drop off ballots? Establishing and funding an election protection force is a waste of money and pointless since there are already regulations regarding election fraud.
Affordable housing, rising home owners insurance, homelessness and hunger are but a few of the real issues Floridians are facing. Florida has benefited from a huge influx of federal dollars, opposed by half of our legislators while their outstretched hands grabbed the money. Sadly, they waste their time on pointless legislation that benefits no one.
