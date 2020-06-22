Editor:
As a child raised in Brooklyn by Polish immigrant parents, I didn’t understand why my mother avoided a street when she spotted a policeman. “Policemen are our friends” I would object. Her experience was otherwise.
In Poland she was subjected to programs and violence from police and soldiers. School taught me police would protect me. They were “the law” opposing “outlaws”. But I learned from friends who were cops, they could blatantly ignore laws, speed and not be ticketed, etc., because they were “on the job.” Laws did not pertain to them.
Clearly, this mindset created our current dilemma. Minor lawbreaking makes one more brazen. Beat someone and you won’t be punished. You are outside the law. So here we are at this historic moment. We do not want to abolish law enforcement. We want the law enforced equally. We want a law-abiding police force and government.
Minorities fear police for the same reason my mother did. Peaceful protesters are not anarchists. Violence against them is anarchy. Claiming “I was just following orders” is not legally acceptable.
America’s ideal is to stand for equal justice, oppose bullying those who are “others” and not to excuse that behavior simply because you aren’t the target. Do not blindly defend the status quo. If this historic moment passes without action, can any democratic society survive?
Phyllis Sadoff
Port Charlotte
