Editor:
After reading you front page on Dec. 4 regarding contractors and homeowners, I wonder where our state officials (governor, Legislature and department heads) stand.
I have been in that group of homeowners who had work done and regrets working with a contractor. You should have a licensed contractor to do the work if you hire the work done. They all want up-front money, money through the process and a small final payment.
Why is this not required by law to be put into escrow and only paid when the job is complete? Why do subcontractors have the right to put liens on property? It should be on the contractor or their insurance company. They are the ones that gave the contractor the credit.
We must change the laws to protect the common person.
John Wright
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.