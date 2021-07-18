Editor:
I was watching the news this morning and I heard something that was very uplifting for me. There is something in the court of law called Rule 11. Rule 11 says it is unlawful for lawyers to go before the federal court and use hearsay, innuendo, could be might be stories that appear in a newspaper or on a news channel or are repeated in some speech as fact before proven.
If these attorneys go before the federal court and present this information as fact without confirming, they can be disbarred. Isn’t it interesting, with all the lawyers we have in the Senate and the House, They did not remember rule 11 when they stood up and defended 45. The state of Michigan finally has taken up the issue and is disbarring lawyers who did just that concerning voter fraud, lost ballads, etc.
Maybe now we can stop all this waste of time and foolishness and get down to the business of taking care of our country and the people who live in it and have A right to be heard at the ballot box. 45 can go back and golf.
Helen Tiistola
Punta Gorda
