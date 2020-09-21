Editor:
I’ve worked as a healthcare professional for over 25 years, and I’ve never witnessed anything like what’s been happening in the past few months – and I’m not talking about the global pandemic. I’m talking about the way that some lawyers have been leveraging COVID-19 for their own personal benefit.
Once the pandemic hit, we had no choice but to embrace the change. Supplies ran short and hospital beds filled faster than we could handle. We had to make choices that, under normal circumstances, we’d never have to make. But every choice was made in order to save as many lives as possible. Then, the trial lawyers swarmed in because they smelled the opportunity to sue. And just like that, everything changed.
The fear of being hit with a lawsuit has a real and present impact on the way we practice medicine. In times like these, the only thing we should be worried about is saving lives, not being sued. Lawsuit abuse is bad for patients and for everyone. It’s time we put a stop to it today.
Sheila Walters Wilson
North Port
