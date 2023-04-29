Sometimes a political leader will create or nurture a prejudice in order to advance his cause, obscure real issues or rally supporters. This method was used by Hitler against the Jews, by explorers against the Native Americans and by segregationists against African Americans. By doing this, these groups become diminished in our eyes and allows horrors to be perpetrated against them without offending our sensibilities
Our governor has apparently singled out the entire LBGTQX community as being a target worthy of prejudice, fear, hatred and discrimination. Why? Do we not have real problems in Florida? Climate change? Book banning? Insurance costs? What danger does the gay community really pose to us? They are not trying to persuade you or your children to become like them. They are not ringing your doorbell preaching at you, trying to convert you or asking for money.
There has always been a broad spectrum of sexuality with male and female at the extremes. Many people fall between these poles. Who are we to judge right from wrong, normal from abnormal? And, before you start spouting your self-serving, cherry-picking gospel, remember the deity who you believe is infallible and created us all. How does that fit with your moralistic judgement?
Open your eyes and see who is the real threat to our society and freedom. And it's not Mickey Mouse.
