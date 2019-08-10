Today's Editorial Cartoon

Editorial:

The opinion column by Joe Conason of Creators Syndicate was just that — a creation. It was all opinion and emotion with no true facts.

To say, "We are bereft of a leader who upholds American values," is a blatant lie. This is an example of a media that is an extension of the Democratic Party.

Annette Massey

Port Charlotte

