With mixed emotions I think about my colleagues during Hurricane Ian. That is love and concern. But I feel rage! We have learned Ian was sure to happen.
Much of the severity of Ian that has ravaged our lovely coast is our "collective" doing. With 88 degree temperatures in Gulf waters is the extremely efficient fuel for any hurricane’s supersize development. I blame the ferocity of Ian squarely on elected officials who understand climate driven disasters are coming and pretend they do not. Why ignore facts? To save something for oneself? Money? The status of being congressman, governor, senator or rich CEO? I blame the ferocity of Ian on “leadership” and every special interest group they actually represent.
Extreme weather events exacerbated by climate change have been predicted for decades while citizens around the world have begged their leaders to take action. I feel rage because, yes, my Charlotte home is damaged, (or gone) while my elected officials choose to ignore citizens like me, but what about the “homes” of the precious organisms of our marine and freshwater communities? They have no voice, no shelter, and no way to evacuate. We drive away, these creatures stay… and die.
"We are strong and will rebuild!" Why? The climate reacts to the elements we humans feed into the system and until we change our bad behaviors we will have the same outcome. So, officials, don't speak about "resilience" and rebuilding. Let’s talk "cause and effect," and work on the cause.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.