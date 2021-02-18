Editor:
Many Americans were heartbroken the day of the storming of the Capitol. I have firmly believed in the democratic process all of my life. We were brought up to believe in America and its values.
There is now nothing that can undo these acts by traitors. We came close to losing our democracy. There were bad people there that day. Not patriots and definitely not true Americans. They were traitors led by a lie. A lie that created division in our nation. The lie that came from one man that should be tried with every ounce of law we can thrust upon him.
He has destroyed his own political party and also the unity we had of being fellow Americans. It is my hope the people that judge in his trial find him guilty of his crimes against our nation. One needs to be held accountable so that order is maintained. You can't let crimes go unpunished. Find anyone else that has been any part of this lie. Their deeds need brought up also and condemned.
The lies in our country will have lasting impacts if we don't stop this conspiracy now. We now have enemies in our country. We are losing our republic every day this continues. Sad thing is most of the conspiracy is within our own government. Our leaders must engage in this battle. They need to grow backbones. Stop thinking on elections and money. The people that they serve should be first. Pathetic excuses for leaders.
Pamela Johnson
North Port
