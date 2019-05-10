Editor:
Kudos to U.S. Rep. Buchanan, our neighbor to the north, for his vote to keep the U.S. in the Paris Climate Agreement. He joins our neighbor to the south, Francis Rooney, in his concern for the people and wildlife of beautiful Southwest Florida, both congressmen taking a stand for conservation on a planetary scale.
We live in a “closed system” where anything we humans do to “spoil” our living quarters spoils it for every organism that lives here. We’ve ignored this, but now, as Reps. Buchanan and Rooney acknowledge, we can no longer ignore the harm our species is doing to the system. We have been “spoiling” the once-balanced planetary carbon cycle with excess CO2 from burning fossil fuels since the Industrial Revolution and by changing how we use the land. The earth systems “adjust” to our inputs; the ocean becomes more acidic, the atmosphere becomes warmer.
These two south Florida congresspersons understand that we must each do our part to address the causes and risks of our changing climate. Supporting a policy that would transition our economy away from fossil fuel is one way, (EnergyInnovationAct.org, Francis Rooney is co-sponsor), and working in solidarity with other countries worldwide is another, (the Paris Accord vote by Buchanan.)
Rep. Steube, what action will you take on behalf of your constituents in District 17 to help “clean up our living quarters” and make future life livable for us and our fellow species? We look to your leadership because we all share the risk.
