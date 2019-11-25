Editor:
A June 22, 2017 video by Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, (D/CA) in her own words and videoed, spells out how Democrats in cooperation with the main stream media conspire to attack Republicans.
1. Demonize your political opponent by telling the public lies about them.
2. The press then reports the lies as if they were true.
3. You then use the press reports as validation that your lies are true.
Some examples: Christopher Steel fabricated a dossier that’s never been verified and gave it to FBI. Steel then leaked the fake news in the dossier to the press and the press reported it as true. The application for a FISA warrant claimed that the dossier was valid because the press confirmed it.
A letter recently submitted by a Port Charlotte resident, obviously not a Republican, made the following written statement: Tyrants repeat their lies and talking points over and over knowing that, no matter how far-fetched the lie, a significant portion of the population can be influenced by repetition of (false) claims. Sounds like he nailed Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats correctly.
News publications like the New York Times, the L.A. Times, the Orlando Sentinel, the Tampa Bay Times, the Associated Press and now, sadly how local paper the “Sun” all have participated in this scam.
Bob Reichert
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.