Editor:
Your editorial addressing suicide was very well done and is an extremely important topic. Suicide is a forever decision that leaves enormous pain in its wake. The personal story in the editorial will help reduce stigma around suicide and promote help-seeking – two essential elements for prevention.
Media plays a significant role in preventing suicide, and one of the best practices for reporting is to always include crisis resources. Your article states the overwhelming number of people who are struggling, and it is likely that someone who needs support read it. Hopefully, a friend or family member will notice and ask how they are doing. If not, I hope they will find the strength to ask for help. Help is always available at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1800-273-TALK (8255).
Everyone - including youth - should learn the warning signs for suicide and have the courage to ask the suicide question. People don’t want to die. They want the pain to go away. Asking if they are thinking about suicide is the best way to stop it. Asking will not push someone to suicide!
When someone cares enough to ask, it brings hope and relief. Finding help for a person thinking of suicide allows them to work past the pain and to live. Learn more at AFSP.org, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
JoAnn Sartorius
Placida
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.