While the pros and cons of being “woke” in today’s world -- and escalating vitriol involving the meaning of the word itself -- have yet to approach life altering consequences, reaction has been expanding intensely.
One letter to the editor of The Daily Sun accused President Biden of making “woke” decisions, including military cuts in the face of threats from Russia and China, proving, to the writer at least, that “you should never hire a demented puppy to run your country.”
One writer agreed, listing her 11 scathing reasons why “woke” was “fostering hatred for this country,” “trying to destroy our history,” turning instead to Marxism and Socialism. Another demurred, writing that “diversity, equity and inclusion are part of our Constitution, Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem.” Comments like ‘Florida is where woke comes to die,’ are close to being hate mongering.”
“Woke” is merely the past participle of the verb “wake,” as in being aware of what’s happening in the world around us. Yet, some columnists refer to it as “ideological subversion,” or a creation of “those inclined to perpetual offense-taking.”
So, now might be an excellent time to take a “woke” break, a breath, a brief time-out, as a parent might say to petulant offspring.
We’ve been through all kinds of pending disasters in the 89 years I’ve inhabited this planet. Far worse, problematically, than some politically contrived oxymoron like ‘woke.' America has always survived just fine, thank you. Our most effective solutions have been expressed at the polling booth. As the “woke” issue should be, again.
