Editor:

I read with great interest of the store owner who wanted to start a chamber of commerce for Republican businesses. I thought what a great idea. So count me in who cares if it's illegal. That never stopped Trump.

So I'm opening my own business that only welcomes people who agree with my viewpoint. Welcome to my new store I'm naming it the insurrection cafe. We start off with impeachment specials, eggs Benedict Donald with a side of treason toast smothered in orange marmalade. Next the Giuliani special anything scrambled. The Rubio reuben he loves anything Russian. Rick Scott sedition sandwich made with anything that doesn't have a backbone. Beef Steube it has no substance but add a little pepper spray and it'll make your eyes water.

We also have pardon specials the Bannon wall of pancakes with Kelly traitor tots half the proceeds go to furnish their lavish lifestyles, don't forget your Moscow Mitch muffins. All our eggs come from caged hens only. And if you have a Confederate flag anywhere on your apparel you get a free bowl of racist bran cereal.

We will have free refills of Kool-aid and for adult beverages the dark snd stormy Daniels. For entertainment we will have a night of lies and lattes hosted by Hannity and Carlson. Plus conspiracy corner with Ingraham. Who ever wins gets the golden Qanon award. So please join me in my grand opening but please leave the truth at the door. Lock him up.

Stephen Barrows

Port Charlotte

