Help me understand this apparent contradiction of views. How can someone passionately oppose a public health policy of mandating masks during a pandemic killing over a million citizens, claiming it is government over-reach infringing on individual freedom of choice. At the same time, then oppose abortion and believe the government can deprive women of their individual right of choice.
Apparently the Supreme Court’s upcoming ruling will indicate the issue of abortion should be determined by local elected officials. Are we going back to a situation where elected state officials can determine abortion rights just as some chose slavery, and then segregation? Some issues go beyond state’s rights and are issues of human rights, and abortion is one of them.
Most of our citizens approve allowing abortion in the first trimester. Wouldn’t a logical solution be for Congress to codify legal abortion within the first trimester into law. It has been the standard in most counties for over 40 years. Most abortions in the U.S. are performed in the first trimester. Also, the vast majority of abortions are by women who are already mothers. Mandating mothers to raise a family larger than they want, or can, seems awfully cruel. It will lead to a variety of future problems as mothers of means will find access in other states, and women without means can’t afford it.
How about going one step past leaving it to local elected officials. How about leaving it to the conscience of the individual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.