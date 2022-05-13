Editor:

Help me understand this apparent contradiction of views. How can someone passionately oppose a public health policy of mandating masks during a pandemic killing over a million citizens, claiming it is government over-reach infringing on individual freedom of choice. At the same time, then oppose abortion and believe the government can deprive women of their individual right of choice.

Apparently the Supreme Court’s upcoming ruling will indicate the issue of abortion should be determined by local elected officials. Are we going back to a situation where elected state officials can determine abortion rights just as some chose slavery, and then segregation? Some issues go beyond state’s rights and are issues of human rights, and abortion is one of them.

Most of our citizens approve allowing abortion in the first trimester. Wouldn’t a logical solution be for Congress to codify legal abortion within the first trimester into law. It has been the standard in most counties for over 40 years. Most abortions in the U.S. are performed in the first trimester. Also, the vast majority of abortions are by women who are already mothers. Mandating mothers to raise a family larger than they want, or can, seems awfully cruel. It will lead to a variety of future problems as mothers of means will find access in other states, and women without means can’t afford it.

How about going one step past leaving it to local elected officials. How about leaving it to the conscience of the individual.

Bob Tompkins

Rotonda West

