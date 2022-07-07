It looks like the local race for school board might heat up and deserve your attention. Self-styled “conservative” Jim Barber (a Realtor) is running against John LeClair, a career educator of 32 years, and until recent retirement, the principal of Port Charlotte Middle School.
LeClair’s career has taken him down the path of teacher, dean of students, assistant principal and principal. He won the Principal of The Year award in 2019. He led Port Charlotte Middle School to three consecutive years of “A” ratings. It was the highest scoring school in the district for many years.
John’s opponent Jim Barber has yet to attend a debate. It is understandable because Barber has never had to stand before a class of students at any public school. He lists no college degree on his website, so he wouldn’t even have substitute teacher credentials. In any case, he has never done the job of which he now wants to sit in elected judgment.
A public school is a complicated puzzle. I have worked as a substitute teacher since 1999 and have seen the challenge. Barber says our schools look like prisons. I have subbed in many in three counties and none of them resemble Florida State Prison in Raiford. But our schools are a real challenge to set foot on campus once class has started. I believe that makes them safer.
Which candidate can best represent the parents, students and teachers in Charlotte County? Go with experience over politics. Works every time.
