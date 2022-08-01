John LeClair is the most qualified and the right choice for the Charlotte County School Board! John has been a part of my life for over 14 years. He was my father figure in our home. John has set a firm example for my brothers and I, that hard work and perseverance pays off. He has laid a foundation for us to build on and a straight path to follow.
John has showed us what it takes to be a leader and what it takes to be men our mom can be proud of. John has devoted countless hours to his community, day in and day out. His main focus has always been on the success of the younger generation which is the key to his leadership role in this community. John stepped into my life at a crucial time and taught my brothers and I many valuable life skills. Those skills have led me to overcome losses and accomplish every single dream I have set out to fulfill.
When my father was diagnosed with terminal cancer my sophomore year of college, it was John who moved my dad in with he and my mom so they could take care him during treatments. Not many men would step forward to do that. I can’t tell you what that selfless act did for us. My hope would be that every child in this school system was able to have a man like John LeClair in their lives representing their needs.
